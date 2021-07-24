Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.