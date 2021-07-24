Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWF. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

