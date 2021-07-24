Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 4,896 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.91% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 225,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 53,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 462.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYL opened at $41.36 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24.

