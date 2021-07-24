Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,171 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

