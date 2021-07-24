Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Down 19.4%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV) was down 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

