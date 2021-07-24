Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

