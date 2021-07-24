Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

