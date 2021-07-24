FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

