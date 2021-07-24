FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE TDS opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

