FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $46.74 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

