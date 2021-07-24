FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 379 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

NYSE ATR opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

