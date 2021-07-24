FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

