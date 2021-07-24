FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

