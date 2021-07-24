Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $159.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

