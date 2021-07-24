Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $159.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on FOXF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
