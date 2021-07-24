Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

