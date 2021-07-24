Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €69.38 ($81.62) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.31.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

