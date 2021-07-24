Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
FMS opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
