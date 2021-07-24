Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 267,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.