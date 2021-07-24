Function X Reaches Market Cap of $68.69 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $68.69 million and approximately $143,979.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,088.42 or 1.00050729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,767,159 coins and its circulating supply is 249,741,641 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

