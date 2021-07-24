FunFair (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

