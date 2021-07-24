FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

