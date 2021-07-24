FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Lifted by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.