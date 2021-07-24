FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.41 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

