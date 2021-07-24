FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Raised by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

