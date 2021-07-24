FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Lifted by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.83.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$46.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.54. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

