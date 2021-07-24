FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Raised by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

