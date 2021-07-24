Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $136,231.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00861052 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

