GAMEE (GMEE) Trading Up 105.3% Over Last 7 Days

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $1.42 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 105.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00124034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00143540 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.22 or 1.01068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.15 or 0.00873802 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,400,354 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

