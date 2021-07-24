Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. 41,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,461,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 233,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

