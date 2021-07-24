GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

