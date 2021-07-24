Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

