Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 218,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 349,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

