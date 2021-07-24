Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,488 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $39,951,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.63.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

