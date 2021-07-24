Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $33.14 Average PT from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. Gentex has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

