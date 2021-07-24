Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.19 billion-$18.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,661. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.04 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.