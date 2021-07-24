Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,409 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FDBC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.