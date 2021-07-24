Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 229.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

LYTS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

