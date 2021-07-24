Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Escalade worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Escalade by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

