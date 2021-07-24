Gitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.21 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and $20.21 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00018397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00861052 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

