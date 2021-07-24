Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

