Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

