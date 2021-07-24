Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128,010 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

