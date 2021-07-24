Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.99 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

