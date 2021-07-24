Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KBH opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

