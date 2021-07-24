Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,793 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after buying an additional 571,575 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

