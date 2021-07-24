Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 118,589 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,589 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.