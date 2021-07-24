Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Reduced by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $19,755,230. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

