Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,430 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,163 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 333,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $83.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.