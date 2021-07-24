Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $281.78 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $187.28 or 0.00545342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $281.78 million and $7.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.