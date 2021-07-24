Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,415. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.