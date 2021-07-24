Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $14,255.82 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

